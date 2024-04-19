FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $263.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average is $254.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

