Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,126 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.