Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,163.27.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $1,214.75. 33,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,043.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

