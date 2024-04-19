Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. 224,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

