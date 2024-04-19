First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,712,000.

PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,283. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

