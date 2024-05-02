Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.00-14.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chart Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.