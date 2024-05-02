Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.00-14.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

