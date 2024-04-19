TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $7.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.80%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

