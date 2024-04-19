Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.