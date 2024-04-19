Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $522.42 million, a PE ratio of -58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

