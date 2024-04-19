H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

