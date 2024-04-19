HTLF Bank Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. 1,902,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,958. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

