iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. 16,687,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,209,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

