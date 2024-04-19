Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Porvair Trading Down 0.3 %
PRV opened at GBX 612 ($7.62) on Tuesday. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 522 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 612.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of £283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.57 and a beta of 0.76.
Porvair Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is 1,714.29%.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
