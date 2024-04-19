Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

