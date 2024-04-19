Insider Buying: DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Insider Acquires 241,935 Shares of Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Dibb bought 241,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £24,193.50 ($30,117.64).

DP Poland Stock Up 1.4 %

DP Poland stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,780. DP Poland Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company has a market cap of £75.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

