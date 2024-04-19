Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,075. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average is $312.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.