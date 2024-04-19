Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
