iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Decreased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 178,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

