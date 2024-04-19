iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.