iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 1,011,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,303. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

