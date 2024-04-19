Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $219.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.78.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.12. 138,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,717. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

