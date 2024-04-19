Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Increased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.84. 67,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,652. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $884.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

