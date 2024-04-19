Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $65.74 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 158,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average is $262.62. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.