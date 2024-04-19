Johannes Palsson Buys 5,670 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,545. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.