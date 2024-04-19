Johannes Palsson Buys 5,670 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,545. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,223,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 449,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 136,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter.

