Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

