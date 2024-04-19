Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 17,588,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

