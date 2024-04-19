Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LNTH opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

