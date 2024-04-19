Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

AMPH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

