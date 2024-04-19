Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $29.18

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $27.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 1,334,258 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.