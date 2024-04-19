BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $290.00

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.00, but opened at $281.38. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $279.71, with a volume of 273,341 shares.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 5.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
