Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 460 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

