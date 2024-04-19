Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading 42.9% Higher

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 152,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

