ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

