Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

