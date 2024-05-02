Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,981 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

