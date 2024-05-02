PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.38. 1,315,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,734. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

