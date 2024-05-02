Ewa LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

