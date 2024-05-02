Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 151,860 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

