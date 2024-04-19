Sapphire Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $1,384.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.49 or 0.04777293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,720,522,002 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,941,379 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

