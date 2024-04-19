National Bankshares Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.47.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. Insiders sold a total of 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825 in the last three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

