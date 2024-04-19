Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 142,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

