Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $250,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

