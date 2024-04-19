Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 291.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,802 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $40,843,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

