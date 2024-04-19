Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Notable Labs Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NTBL opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Notable Labs has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs makes up 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 9.21% of Notable Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

