Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.09 and a 200-day moving average of $471.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.