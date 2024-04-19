Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 704,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

