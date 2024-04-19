Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 704,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.