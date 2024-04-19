Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $151,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

