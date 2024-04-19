Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.