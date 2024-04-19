Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

