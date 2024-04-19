PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.47.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

